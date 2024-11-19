Parts of Los Angeles County under morning wind advisory

While fair skies and dry weather will continue through Thursday, a wind advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday for parts of Los Angeles County.

North winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, are expected along the Malibu coast and Pacific Palisades.

Similar conditions are expected in the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley, including the cities of Castaic, Glendale, Sunland, Northridge, Universal City, Oat Mountain, Woodland Hills, Burbank, Chatsworth, Topanga, La Canada Flintridge, Valencia, Van Nuys, Santa Clarita, and Newhall.

In the San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor, winds from 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph are in the forecast. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and could blow down tree limbs and power lines, leading to possible outages.

Most areas will see some warming all three days. The weather will turn cloudier, cooler and wetter starting Friday for the Central Coast and Friday night for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The clouds and the chance of rain will persist through the weekend. This new pattern will likely bring the first significant rainfall of the season to the area, according to the National Weather Service.