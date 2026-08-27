Want to see tonight's partial lunar eclipse in SoCal? Find out how

Southern Californians have a chance to see a partial lunar eclipse on Thursday, with a sliver of the moon peeking out around 9:13 p.m.

A lunar eclipse happens when the sun, Earth, and moon line up, sending the moon into Earth's shadow.

This one is so deep that at its peak, 96% of the moon will be covered by Earth's darkest shadow, leaving just a tiny bright sliver.

The rest of the moon, at its peak, could glow a spectacular coppery red. That sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere, where the blues are scattered away, and the reds are bent towards the moon, essentially casts the colors of the Earth's sunrises and sunsets onto the lunar surface.

Here in SoCal, the moon rises in the southeast at about 7:18 p.m., with the big show peaking at 9:13 p.m., and concluding a little after midnight.

No need for a telescope or eclipse glasses, just a clear view towards the southeast. Higher elevations may help if coastal clouds get in the way.

This is the year's second lunar eclipse and the fourth eclipse overall. A total lunar eclipse graced the skies over the Americas, Australia, and eastern Asia in March.

The next total lunar eclipse visible from Southern California isn't until 2029.