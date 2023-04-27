Watch CBS News
Part of Stagecoach will be dry: There's a section for the sober

By KCAL-News Staff

Stagecoach Festival happening this weekend
"Drink a Beer," is just one of the hits that is sure to be played at this weekend's Stagecoach Festival. Beer, cowboy boots, hats and best buddies seem to be the essentials of this music event, but ditching the booze will be easier, and more enjoyable in the festival's designated sober section.

For those who want to maintain their sobriety while at the music festival, or just not drink, 1 Million Strong is partnering with Stagecoach Festival offering a space to relax, enjoy the music while sipping alcohol-free cocktails.

Organizers said over 46.3 million people struggle with a substance use disorder. The festival's 1 Million Strong Wellness Retreat, the sober section, is meant to be a space supporting people in recovery, and where connections can be made.

The 1 Million Strong wellness tent will be available for festival attendees each day when gates open. Stagecoach 2023 takes place April 28-30, in Indio, at the Empire Polo Club with a lineup featuring Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton.

The goal of 1 Million Strong is to support one million people in recovery through the strength of community. They have served thousands of fans in partnership with various festivals and events across the country

