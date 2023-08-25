Pantages shows canceled after small fire breaks out at theatre

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre has closed after an electrical outage caused a small fire.

Les Misérables performances scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been canceled.

"While we are grateful that nobody was harmed, the building did sustain minor damage which we are addressing," the theatre wrote in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

Tickets for the performances can be exchanged for another performance through Sept. 10. Ticketholders can also request a refund.

"If we do not hear back from you by 8/30/2023, we will initiate the refund process," said Pantages. "Communications have been sent to ticket holders via the contact information on file."