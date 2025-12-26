Watch CBS News
Local News

40-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Panorama City

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Detectives are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a 40-year-old woman in Panorama City early Friday morning. 

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. when a car was driving eastbound into a shopping center on Van Nuys Boulevard between Arminta and Blythe streets, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The car collided with a pedestrian and instead of stopping to help, fled from the area, police said. 

The victim, only identified as a 40-year-old woman from Van Nuys, was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. 

"Detectives are urging anyone who was driving on Van Nuys Boulevard in the area of Blythe Street and Arminta Street around 4:55 a.m. and witnessed this collision to come forward with any information regarding this fatal hit-and-run," the release said. 

As with all deadly hit-and-run crashes in Los Angeles, a standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city council for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LAPD at (818) 644-8255.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue