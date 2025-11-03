Armed robbers shoot man, steal his jewelry in Panorama City, police say

One person was hospitalized on Monday night after a shooting in Panorama City, police said.

It happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the 14700 block of Arminta Street, Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS News Los Angeles.

They say that the victim, an unidentified 38-year-old man, was approached by a group of four suspects, who shot him and stole jewelry before running from the area.

The victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Police said that the suspects are all men in their 30s who were wearing black clothing. They also believe that a handgun was used in the shooting.

It's unclear what type of jewelry was taken during the incident.

A large area surrounding Arminta Street was blocked off as police investigated the shooting, which appeared to have happened near a warehouse.