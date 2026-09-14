Brush fire burns at least one home in La Habra Heights; LA County evacuation warnings issued

Firefighters are battling a brush fire burning near homes in La Habra Heights, close to Orange and Los Angeles counties.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Las Palomas Drive, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters, who were assisting the Orange County Fire Authority with the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries have been reported.

As of 3:20 p.m., LACoFD said that the fire had burned approximately 10 acres.

Firefighters have not said whether any homes were damaged, but aerial footage showed at least one home engulfed in flames.

Evacuation warnings issued

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued at around 3:30 p.m. for several zones in Los Angeles County. Firefighters urged people living on Casalero Drive, Ardhseal Drive and W. Skyline Drive to evacuate.

Warnings were in place for:

LHH-772-A

LAC-E613-B

LAC-E615-B

LAC-E618-B

This is a developing story. Check back for details.