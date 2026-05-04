Fiery crash on 10 Freeway leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in Los Angeles' Westside

A fiery multi-car crash on the 10 Freeway left one person dead and another person in critical condition in the Palms area of Los Angeles' Westside on Monday night.

The crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. on eastbound lanes near Robertson Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews said that they arrived at the spot of the two-car crash, where they found one car "fully involved with fire." After extinguishing the flames, they found one person who was determined beyond medical help and deceased at the scene. A second person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.

The spot of a fatal multi-car crash on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Palms on Monday, May 4, 2026. CBS LA

"A third patient, reportedly detained on scene by bystanders, has been transported in unknown condition," LAFD officials said.

Circumstances surrounding what led up to the crash remain under investigation.

Aerial footage showed a long line of traffic stretching back miles from where the crash happened. Only one lane appeared to be open as investigators began to survey the scene and await crews to remove the wreckage from the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.