LA County deputies fatally shoot man in Palmdale

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies fatally shot a man in Palmdale on Tuesday afternoon. 

Deputies were in the 37900 block of 11th Street East at around 12:30 p.m. when the shooting happened, department officials told CBS LA. 

The moments leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but at some point, deputies opened fire on a man. He was struck by gunfire and died at the scene. 

Department officials say that the deputies involved in the incident were with a specialized unit, but did not provide further details as the investigation continued. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the shooting, where several patrol cars were seen parked behind a white van and a silver sedan that were stopped in the middle of the street. A short distance away, a blue sedan was stopped on a curb and appeared to have collided with a yellow SUV. 

The victim of the shooting, who hasn't been identified, was seen on the sidewalk next to the blue vehicle. 

No further information has yet been provided. 

