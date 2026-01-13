LA County deputies fatally shoot man in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies fatally shot a man in Palmdale on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were in the 37900 block of 11th Street East at around 12:30 p.m. when the shooting happened, department officials told CBS LA.

The moments leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but at some point, deputies opened fire on a man. He was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.

Department officials say that the deputies involved in the incident were with a specialized unit, but did not provide further details as the investigation continued.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the shooting, where several patrol cars were seen parked behind a white van and a silver sedan that were stopped in the middle of the street. A short distance away, a blue sedan was stopped on a curb and appeared to have collided with a yellow SUV.

The victim of the shooting, who hasn't been identified, was seen on the sidewalk next to the blue vehicle.

No further information has yet been provided.