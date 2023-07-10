Palm Springs to swear in dog show winner 'Buddy Holly' as Canine Mayor

The Palm Springs dog that won Best in Show at this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will get another accolade Monday night: He'll be sworn in as the city's first "Canine Mayor."

"Buddy Holly," a 6-year-old Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen hound, will "take office" at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, the city announced last week.

The city's human mayor, Grace Garner, along with city council members, will preside over the swearing-in.

Buddy Holly, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, winner of the Hound Group competes at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 8, 2023 in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

"As 'Canine Mayor' of Palm Springs, Buddy Holly looks forward to making many appearances around town as an ambassador for beautiful Palm Springs, California, while at the same time educating residents and visitors about his special breed -- and along the way spreading smiles, laughter, and joy!" city officials said in a statement.

Buddy won the prestigious Westminster show in New York City in May against 2,500 dogs following two days of "Best of Breed," "Group" and "Best in Show" competitions. He became the first of his breed to claim the Best in Show crown.

He was bred by Gavin and Sara Robertson and is co-owned by Janice Hayes, Lizzie Cadmore, Cathy O'Neill and Donna Moore.

Buddy started his career in the Coachella Valley, and has since traveled to Portland, Oregon, Arizona, Texas, throughout California and, most recently, to New York.

He's since returned to Palm Springs to retire a winner.