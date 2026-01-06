Family devastated by Palisades Fire receives permit to rebuild home 1 year later

One year after the deadly Palisades Fire roared through Malibu on Jan. 7, 2025, the hillsides still tell the story of where thousands of homes were reduced to concrete pads and chimney stacks.

"Over 700 homes burned down here, including ours," said Palisades homeowner Jo Drummond.

But amid the silence of empty streets, there's a sound returning, hope.

"Over half of our community has put in building permits, so I'm really hopeful that over half of this neighborhood will be rebuilt by next year," Jo Drummond said.

In the spot that used to be their living room, Jo Drummond, her husband Colin and daughter Charlotte stand on a lot where permitting officials have finally approved plans for their new home.

"We're going to build the house ourselves. I'm going to be owner, builder," Jo Drummond said. "I'm going to subcontract everything out and hopefully we'll be in our home next year, same time."

The Drummonds' original home was among the first to ignite when the Palisades Fire began its unstoppable run through the canyon. It was an inferno that destroyed entire neighborhoods in just minutes.

"It's something that you think about every day," Charlotte Drummond said.

Charlotte said while Jan. 7 is still fresh in her mind, her family is looking forward to this next chapter. She also said that all she wants is for her family to be in one home again and wants it to be a space that emulates where she grew up.

"You know it's a weird mix of loss and gratitude," Colin Drummond said. "We're lucky that we have enough savings that we can bridge the difference, but depending on what the house ends up costing, we may have nothing left of retirement."

It's a harsh reality, he said many of his neighbors are facing, though he's thankful for his community's support and the city working with residents to get permits approved.

"I mean, it's improving because we've started the Malibu rebuild Taskforce," Jo Drummond said. "We work with the city planning department, Yolanda Bundy, especially. She's been key."

City leaders like Community Development Director Bundy said these approvals mark a turning point, not just for the Drummonds, but for an entire community trying to rise from rubble.

"My hope is that as many families are ready to come in and rebuild their homes and for the city to do everything to help those families rebuild," Bundy said.

Jo Drummond hopes her family will be back in their home by next Christmas.

For the Drummonds, every step forward is a reminder that healing takes time, but hope is already taking root.