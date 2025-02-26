Online store claims fire destroyed its Palisades Village shop. Records show the location didn't exist.

Checking an online store's claim that the Palisades Fire destroyed its shop

Many people supported local businesses affected by the Palisades Fire by shopping online to help owners rebuild.

One of the businesses that claimed to have lost its physical location is Palisades Boutique.

"Originally located in the heart of Palisades Village, our boutique was a destination for timeless, sophisticated styles," the boutique wrote on its website. "However, after the devastating fires that swept through Los Angeles, our physical store was lost."

However, a resident raised concerns about the store after Palisades Boutique launched its "closure sale."

"Rather than letting our passion fade, we chose to embrace this challenge by transitioning to an online platform," the store wrote. "Through this store, we are offering our remaining inventory at exclusive prices, ensuring that each piece finds a new home."

With help from CBS News Confirmed, KCAL News discovered several inconsistencies within the clothing store's website.

"Originally located in the heart of Palisades Village"

On its "About Our Boutique" page, the company wrote that the store "became a staple in the Palisades community" after opening in 2018 and included two photos demonstrating the damages caused by the Palisades Fire.

However, the before-and-after images show a Starbucks across the street from the Palisades Village.

While many of the buildings surrounding the shopping center burned during the fire, The Palisades Village remained largely unscathed after its owner, billionaire developer Rick Caruso, hired private firefighters to protect it.

The Palisades Village does not list a Palisades Boutique on the shopping center's website and staff confirmed that they do not have a tenant with that name.

KCAL News has not found a business license with the name "Palisades Boutique" on the California Secretary of State's Office website.

"Palisades Village was more than just our home—it was where our story unfolded, where we met our customers, and where we built something special," Palisades Boutique wrote at the bottom of its homepage.

The CBS News Confirmed team found that Palisades Boutique registered the website on Jan. 27 and updated it in February. An archived snapshot of the website from Feb. 9 shows the company's name above the words "Opening Soon."

The Facebook profile picture for Palisades Boutique. Palisades Boutique

The company's Facebook page was registered in April 2023. The name of the page changed to Palisades Boutique in February 2025. The profile photo also has visual inconsistencies that indicate that it may be AI-generated, according to CBS News Confirmed.

"Offering our remaining inventory at exclusive prices"

Without a physical location, the boutique decided to hold a "closure sale" to clear out its remaining inventory. The website's homepage boasts deals "up to 80% off."

"Now, we're offering one last chance to shop our carefully curated collection before we say goodbye. Each piece carries the spirit of Pacific Palisades—timeless, effortless, and full of life," the company wrote at the bottom of the homepage. "Once it's gone, it's gone forever. Thank you for being part of our journey."

The CBS News Confirmed team found that several clothing items from Palisades Boutique's "carefully curated collection" appear to be items that are also sold on Amazon, Shein and Walmart, but at much higher prices:

Palisades Boutique also states that its warehouse is in Asia on its "Return Policy" page.

"Our warehouse is located in Asia, so be aware of potential shipping costs and strict customs," the store wrote. "The cost of return shipping typically ranges between $35 and $60."

The store stated on its website that it would donate 10% of every order to the LA Fire Relief Fund. The company also posted on its Facebook page that it made a $100 donation to support the nonprofit relief effort.

"Every order placed is not just helping us rebuild, but also helping the community around us," Palisades Boutique wrote on the Facebook post. "This is just the beginning. Thank you for standing with us. Together, we are making a difference."

The LA Fire Relief Fund confirmed the $100 donation but stated that it did not have an arrangement with the company.

"We have no relationship with Palisades Boutique. We do not have an arrangement with them to receive 10% of their orders. Our system automatically kicks out a receipt when someone donates to us. We checked our records after receiving your email and discovered they just made that donation today and we have received nothing from them prior to this," LA Fire Relief Fund stated.

KCAL News contacted Palisades Boutique but has not received a response.