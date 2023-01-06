Pair of suspects arrested for stealing mail from drop boxes in Thousand Oaks

Authorities on Thursday announced that a pair of suspects had been taken into custody in connection with a series of mail thefts that had occurred in Thousand Oaks.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz, near Thousand Oaks Boulevard on Dec. 31. During an investigation of the vehicle, Glendale resident Henrik Hakobyan, 25, and North Hollywood resident Aghvan Gevorgyan, 26, were found to be in possession of "numerous pieces of stolen mail."

They also located a "fishing device" which the suspects used to steal mail from "blue, stand-alone mailboxes owned by the United States Postal Service."

Thousand Police Station officers said that the device "was comprised of a license plate attached to a rope. A glue-like substance was applied to the license plate."

Both suspects were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, identity theft conspiracy and burglary of mailboxes.

In the week since their arrest, investigators were able to discern whom the mail belonged to and when the pieces of mail were first deposited into the USPS mailboxes.