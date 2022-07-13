Watch CBS News
Pair of burglary suspects arrested following pursuit ending in Downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities took a pair of burglary suspects into custody early Wednesday morning following a brief pursuit. 

The suspect's vehicle was first spotted in the area of the westbound 91 Freeway, near the 57 Freeway in Anaheim, but California Highway Patrol officers would not pick up the pursuit until they reached the Florence area of Downtown Los Angeles, traveling eastbound along Manchester Avenue. 

According to CHP, the two people in the vehicle, a grey Ford Fusion, were both wanted on suspicion of burglary. 

The chase finally came to an end just before 5 a.m. near 16th Street and the I-10 Freeway. 

Both suspects were taken into custody without further incident. 

Officers remained on scene to survey the suspect's vehicle. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 5:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

