Padres beat Dodgers 4-2 to clinch a franchise-record 3rd straight postseason berth

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ethan Salas had RBI singles in a three-run seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Thursday night to clinch their franchise-record third consecutive postseason berth and fifth in seven seasons.

It didn't come easily.

The Dodgers closed to 4-2 in the ninth on Shohei Ohtani's RBI double off Padres closer Mason Miller.

Yuki Matsui (1-1) got the victory in relief. Miller earned his 38th save.

Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow (5-2) struck out a season-high 11 and took a no-hitter into the sixth, when Salas and Tatis broke it up with back-to-back singles. Salas scored on Dustin Harris' sacrifice fly to center.

The Padres got Glasnow out of the game in the seventh after Jackson Merrill doubled and Xander Bogaerts walked. Merrill scored from second as pinch-hitter Austin Hays' single against reliever Justin Wrobleski went off third baseman Max Muncy's glove.

Salas' two-strike single to center scored Bogaerts. Tatis followed with an RBI single for a 4-0 lead.

It was Glasnow's second straight game with at least 10 strikeouts. He gave up three runs and three hits.

While the Padres clinched a berth, the Dodgers locked up a bye and the Milwaukee Brewers secured home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

They avoided the wild-card round and earned home-field advantage in the NL Division Series before stepping on the field after Cincinnati beat Atlanta 7-6. The two-time defending World Series champions will open the postseason on Oct. 3.

The Dodgers' other run was scored on a balk by Adrian Morejon in the eighth.

Ohtani was back in the Dodgers' leadoff spot since the Padres started a right-handed pitcher. He was 2 for 5 with a strikeout. He batted second behind Mookie Betts and also went 1 for 4 in his return from the injured list on Wednesday.

Padres starter Nick Pivetta struck out five of nine batters in his first trip through the Dodgers' lineup. He gave up back-to-back, two-out hits to Ohtani and Betts before Freddie Freeman took a called third strike to end the inning.

Up next

Padres: They had yet to announce a starter for Friday's series opener against D-backs RHP Brandon Pfaadt (7-3, 3.72 ERA).

Dodgers: LHP Tarik Skubal (11-7, 2.85) starts Friday at San Francisco against Giants RHP Yunior Marte (0-1, 4.66).