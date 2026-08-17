Suspect arrested after stabbing in Pacoima, LAPD says

One person is in custody for an alleged stabbing in Pacoima on Monday night.

Los Angeles police told CBS LA that the incident happened at around 9:40 p.m., when they were called to the 13000 block of Kagel Canyon Road.

Upon arrival, they found that a 23-year-old man had allegedly stabbed a man in his 40s. He was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Police did not say if there were any other victims or suspects involved in the incident as their investigation began.