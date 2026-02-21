1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into pole in Pacoima

One person was killed and two others were injured when a car crashed into a pole in Pacoima on Friday night.

The crash happened at around 8:20 pm. in the 13500 block of S. Paxton Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters began working to extricate two men who were trapped inside the mangled vehicle. A third victim was evaluated at the scene.

Firefighters said that a 30-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 27-year-old man who was driving was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after he was extricated, and a 39-year-old woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known and remains under investigation.