Pack Fire in California's Mono County forces mandatory evacuations, spreads at critical rate

A fire in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountains is spreading at a critical rate and forcing evacuations, as an atmospheric river drops rain in much of Northern California.

The Pack Fire has reportedly burned 1,000 acres in the area of Highway 395 and McGee Creek Road, near Lake Crowley in Mono County, Cal Fire said. This is located about 12 miles southeast of the popular Mammoth Mountain ski resort.

Cal Fire said initial reports indicated power lines were down in the area. Crews also reported wind gusts up to 50 mph. Officials said all tankers were released from the fire due to extreme weather.

The U.S. Forest Service reported the fire about a quarter mile from the lake.

The fire has forced mandatory evacuations for nearly a dozen zones in the Crowley Lake area, Sunny Slopes, and north along Highway 395, such as the Mammoth Yosemite Airport and Convict Lake.

An evacuation center was opened at Mammoth Lakes Middle School at 16000 Meridian Blvd. and at the Tri-County Fairground at 475 Sierra St. in Bishop.

Cal Fire said Highway 395 is shut down from Benton Crossing to Rock Creek. Caltrans said this section of the highway is included in a high-profile provision due to powerful winds. High-profile vehicles are recommended to use Highway 6 in Bishop as a detour.

The evacuations do not include the city of Mammoth Lakes at this time.

ALERTCalifornia

The fire comes as much of the state gets rain and some snow at higher elevations. ALERTCalifornia cameras show dark clouds over the fire. The cameras also show snow at Mammoth Mountain's peak.

It's unknown what caused the fire at this time.

