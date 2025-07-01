LA City Council unanimously approves crackdown on "disaster tours" of Pacific Palisades

Los Angeles City Council members on Tuesday unanimously authorized a crackdown on bus tours in the Palisades Fire zone.

The so-called "disaster tours," which started after the Pacific Palisades reopened to the public in mid-June, were reported to city leaders by residents in the area, according to Councilwoman Traci Park, whose district represents the area. She introduced the motion last week, receiving full support from other members of the council.

Tuesday's vote now calls on the Department of Transportation to restrict bus tours in the neighborhoods impacted by January's devastating fire, which killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,000 of homes.

"It's disgusting and despicable that there would be businesses out there trying to exploit and make money off of the tragedy and misery that people experienced in these fires," said Pete Brown, a spokesperson for Park's office.

He says that they've received multiple reports of tour buses driving through the remnants of neighborhoods, stopping so passengers could take photos of what used to be homes.

"These are people's lives who have been upended and we lost 12 human beings in this fire and thousands and thousands of structures — homes," Brown said. "Anyone trying to take advantage of that and profit from it, it's an absolutely disgusting decision and act to engage in."

With debris removal operations still underway, and some residents trying to rebuild where their homes once stood, the tours also present added danger to the area, Park said during Tuesday's council meeting.

A revised ordinance will prohibit further tours and increase penalties for any companies that operate in fire zones, according to Park's office.

"In not just the Palisades, but in any area that's been impacted by a wildfire or a natural disaster," Brown said.

He noted that the new ordinance will be enforceable by both Los Angeles police and parking enforcement, and will be put together following a council recess.