Death investigation underway after body found near Pacific Palisades condo complex

A death investigation is underway in the Pacific Palisades after a man's body was found near a condominium complex on Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles police told CBS LA that they were called to the 171700 block of Palisades Circle for reports of a person down in the area. Upon arrival, they found the victim lying on the road leading to the block of condos.

Both LAPD officers and Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters said that the person's injuries were consistent with those someone would sustain in a traffic collision, but with SkyCal over the spot of the incident, there was no clear evidence of a crash.

A canopy covering the person's body in the Pacific Palisades. CBS LA

Traffic detectives were called to the location to try and determine what happened.

No further information was provided as the investigation got underway.