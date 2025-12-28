Woman fatally struck on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach

A woman was fatally struck while crossing the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach on Saturday night.

The crash was reported at around 8:45 p.m. on the PCH near Cedar Avenue, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found the female victim unconscious in the street. Despite receiving medical treatment from Long Beach Fire Department paramedics and being taken to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries, police said. The victim has not yet been identified.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Pacific Coast Highway in the number one lane when it collided with the female pedestrian, who was walking southbound in the marked crosswalk," the release said.

Police said that the driver remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation and that speed, distracted driving and impairment do not appear to have been factors.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD's Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355.