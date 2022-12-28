P-22 'celebration of life' memorial scheduled for February

A "celebration of life" for famed Southland mountain lion P-22 will be held at the Greek Theatre in February, honoring the cat who made Griffith Park his home and became the face of the endangered Southern California lion population.

The free event is scheduled for noon on Feb. 4, according to the theater's website. Tickets will be required, but details about their distribution have not yet been announced.

The lion was euthanized Dec. 17 after being examined by wildlife officials who captured the cat following recent signs of distress, including a series of attacks on pet dogs in the area.

The two-hour event is expected to include musical performances, dancing and food, according to the theater.

More information is expected to be released in coming days through the Greek Theatre and at savelacougars.org.