Oxnard youth soccer coach arrested for sexual assault of several minors

Oxnard police on Tuesday arrested a local youth soccer coach for allegedly assaulting a number of his players, all under the age of 16.

According to officers, 31-year-old Oxnard resident Oscar Ramirez was arrested at around 8:30 p.m. after learning that he had been accused of a number of sexual assaults on several of his players.

Ramirez, who coaches girls' youth soccer, was arrested for lascivious acts and child annoyance, after officers determined there was enough probable cause to arrest him. He is being held on $20,000 bail.

As police continue their investigation, they believe there may be additional victims who have not reported the incidents to authorities. They are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim or who has additional information contact Detective Juan Morales at (805) 385-3922.