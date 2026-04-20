Police shoot man allegedly armed with machete outside Oxnard restaurant

Oxnard police shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete and making threats outside of a restaurant on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 100 block of W. Pleasant Valley Road at around 12:10 p.m. after learning that the suspect was allegedly waving a machete and threatening people.

The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but police say that when they arrived and encountered the man, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, he failed to comply with their commands. It was then that officers say they opened fire, striking the suspect.

The large police presence outside of an Oxnard restaurant where officers shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete on Monday, April 20, 2026. CBS LA

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Aerial footage from the scene showed dozens of evidence markers on the floor, surrounding what appeared to be a pool of blood, outside of an eatery called "Restaurant El Fortin." The nearby gas station was completely blocked off by crime scene tape as officers investigated the incident.