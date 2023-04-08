Oxnard police shoot and kill man threatening people with a knife

Friday evening Oxnard Police shot and killed a man brandishing a knife who refused police commands and did not waiver after less lethal attempts to stop him from approaching officers with a knife failed.

Oxnard police report that around 6 p.m. Friday they approached the 18-year-old suspect sitting in a green truck, that did not belong to him after calls came in that the man was threatening residents with his knife.

Police asked the man to get out of the truck in the 2000 block of East Bard Road, and several minutes later, the man got out and walked towards officers with the knife in his hand and refused commands to drop the knife.

A Taser was used as the man kept approaching, but police report that it didn't have much impact on him. Officers then used a less lethal shotgun, firing one bean bag round at the man. The man continued approaching the officers with a knife in his hand.

Police report that then, a handgun was used to shoot the man. Paramedics arrived at the scene, attempting life-saving practices.

The man was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.