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Mountain lion spotted in Oxnard tree, according to police

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A mountain lion was spotted in a tree in Oxnard on Friday night, but has since left the area, according to police. 

In a news release shared with the community at around 7:30 p.m., Oxnard Police Department officers warned the public to stay away from the 800 block of Ebony Drive after they received reports of a mountain lion sighting. 

Police advised residents to stay alert and keep pets and children indoors until further notice. 

At around 4 a.m., officers provided an update and said that the mountain lion was no longer spotted in the tree where it was previously seen. 

"The animal's current location is unknown," the updated release said. 

Still, police urged residents to remain vigilant. 

They asked anyone who may spot the big cat to call 911 immediately so officers could coordinate their response with wildlife officials. 

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