Watch CBS News
Local News

Owner offering $5,000 reward for bulldog stolen outside of East LA bank

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Owner offering $5,000 for stolen bulldog
Owner offering $5,000 for stolen bulldog 00:20

A dog owner is pleading for help after his beloved bulldog was stolen outside a bank in East LA last week.  

According to the owner Moises Alvarado, his 3-year-old bulldog Charlie was stolen as he went into a Chase Bank on the 5300 block of Whittier Boulevard last week. He claims there is surveillance footage of the suspect grabbing Charlie.

"When that happens I'm printing your face all over L.A. County," he wrote in an Instagram post. 

Alvarado asked the people responsible to drop off his pet at the "bowling alley on Beverly Boulevard" in Montebello. He is offering $5,000 for Charlie's safe return. 

"Someone is going to give you up," he wrote on Instagram. "For $5,000 your mother will turn you in."

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 7:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.