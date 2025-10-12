Owen Wolff, Austin snap LAFC's 6-game win streak with 1-0 victory

Owen Wolff scored in a goal in the 83rd minute, Brad Stuver had two saves, and Austin FC beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 on Sunday night to snap LAFC's six-game win streak.

Los Angeles (17-8-8) has 59 points, one behind second-place San Diego and one ahead of Minnesota in the Western Conference. Vancouver has 63 points.

Austin (13-12-8) has 47 points and will be the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference for the MLS Cup playoffs, which begin Oct. 22.

Wolff's goal ended LAFC's shutout streak at 429 minutes, dating to Sept. 21 against Salt Lake.

Zan Kolmanic played a corner kick into the area that deflected off the head of LAFC's Eddie Segura before Wolff headed home the finish inside the back post.

Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min did not play (international duty) for LAFC. Bouanga is second in MLS with 24 goals this season and Son has eight goals and three assists in eight starts since signing with LAFC on Aug. 6.

The match had originally been scheduled for July 5, but was rescheduled due to severe weather and flooding in the area.