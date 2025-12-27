Overturned semi-truck blocks all northbound lanes of 101 Freeway in Ventura County

All northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway were closed near Faria Beach in Ventura County on Saturday morning after a semi-truck crashed and overturned, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol first reported the situation at about 3:46 a.m., with the truck blocking all lanes just south of Padre Juan Canyon Road.

Traffic is being diverted off at State Beaches Road.

The CHP initially said the closure would last two hours, but said at 5:20 a.m. that it would last another two hours.

No additional details were immediately made available. It's not yet clear if anyone was injured during the initial crash.