Overturned fuel tanker forces closure of 110 Fwy transition to 10 Fwy

An overturned fuel tanker on the transition from the northbound 110 Freeway to the eastbound 10 Freeway forced a closure early Monday morning.

No injuries were reported.

A Sigalert was issued, and the closure was expected to last at least three hours, CHP reported at about 4:50 a.m. Stop-and-go traffic congestion was reported at the scene.

The tanker truck was reportedly hauling approximately 9,000 pounds of propane.

The Los Angeles Fire Dept. requested a hazardous-materials response.

At about 5:41 a.m., an LAFD hazardous-materials squad confirmed there were no propane leaks.

Engine oil leakage was reported, but was stopped from spreading, according to the LAFD.

The removal of the tanker was expected to significantly impact the morning commute.

