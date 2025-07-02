Multiple people injured in Lancaster after a bus overturned, authorities say
Multiple people were injured after a bus overturned in Lancaster, Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it received calls around 11:17 a.m. about a crash involving a bus near Sierra Highway and Avenue C.
First responders reported that nearly 20 people were injured, including one in critical condition and one person who was transported by helicopter.
It is unclear how the crash occurred.