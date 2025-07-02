Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple people injured in Lancaster after a bus overturned, authorities say

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Multiple people were injured after a bus overturned in Lancaster, Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it received calls around 11:17 a.m. about a crash involving a bus near Sierra Highway and Avenue C.

First responders reported that nearly 20 people were injured, including one in critical condition and one person who was transported by helicopter. 

It is unclear how the crash occurred. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.