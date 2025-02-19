EPA defers more than 3,000 properties in Los Angeles burn scars to Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has deferred about 3,400 properties in Los Angeles burn scars to the Army Corps of Engineers, claiming they are too dangerous for their teams to clear.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Bill Dunbar, with the U.S. EPA explained that some properties are unsafe due to structural integrity, damaged walls, or collapsed ceilings. Dunbar said the Army Corps is better equipped with heavy machinery that can handle that kind of work.

FILE - An aerial view shows the devastation from the Palisades Fire on beachfront homes Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. Jae C. Hong / AP

Residents in Malibu impacted by the Palisades Fire worried that the rebuilding process will take even longer packed a city planning commission meeting on Wednesday.

"Every month that the process of rebuilding drags out costs people here, 5, 10, 15 or more thousand dollars," a resident at the meeting said. "Time is money and it will drive a lot of people into bankruptcy if it takes too long."

Many expressed concerns that whatever toxins are in the rubble will have an even greater chance of getting into the air or seeping into the ground.

"I got the news actually today about that we were deferred to stage two, that's shocking as well, so I know some kind of testing needs to be done, asbestos and so forth…" said Rahmi Zolru, a resident in Malibu.

A spokesperson for the U.S. EPA said the Army Corps will follow the same safety and environmental protocols they would. She said the deferment should not have significant impacts on the overall cleanup schedule.

On Wednesday, local and federal leaders seemed to be focused on the progress that they've been making with cleanup efforts.

The U.S. EPA said the number of properties deferred is within the range of what they expected.