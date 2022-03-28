Watch CBS News

Over 24,000 residents without power because of a squirrel

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

A squirrel that got onto a wire and tried to jump around caused the power to go out for over 24,000 people in the South Bay Sunday evening.

According to Southern California Edison, crews are currently working to bring the power back but are unsure how long it may take. Four cities: Lawndale, Redondo Beach, Gardena and Hawthorne were all affected by the outage. 

The outage started at about 3:25 p.m. after an explosion at the Hawthorne SoCal Edison substation.

