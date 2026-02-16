Original King Taco store in Los Angeles nominated for historic designation

King Taco's original location in Los Angeles could soon be labeled a historic-cultural monument after receiving unanimous support from the Cultural Heritage Commission.

The restaurant chain, which became a fixture in Southern California, began in 1974 when Raul and Maria Martinez converted a former ice cream truck into a mobile taqueria to sell fresh tacos. The LA Conservancy credits the couple with familiarizing Americans with the traditional soft tortilla tacos rather than the hard-shell fried tacos many were accustomed to.

They established their first brick-and-mortar station at 1118 N. Cypress Avenue in 1975. In the more than 50 years since, the chain has expanded to 22 restaurants, with locations throughout the city as well as in Long Beach, Pasadena and as far as San Bernardino.

The original King Taco location in 1984. LA Conservancy | Raul Martinez

Historian Gustavo Arrellano wrote that King Taco's success helped usher in the food truck culture, with more than 500 stationary food trucks operating in Southern California by 1987.

While the original King Taco passed the initial hurdle in the Cultural Heritage Commission, the City Council will have the final say on the historical designation. Councilmembers will have 90 days to act on the recommendation.

If granted historic-cultural monument status, the city can delay any demolition permit for the original King Taco location for up to 360 days. City staff will also look to preserve the building before any permits to alter the location are granted.