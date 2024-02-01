Oregon beats USC 78-69, sending Trojans to 6th straight loss in longest skid since 2014-15 season

Jackson Shelstad scored 20 points, tying his career high with four 3-pointers, and Oregon defeated Southern California 78-69 on Thursday night, sending the Trojans to their sixth straight loss.

Shelstad made all of his first six shots, including three 3-pointers. He scored 15 of the Ducks' first 29 points before missing a 3-pointer midway through the first half.

The Ducks (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) got 12 points from Kario Oquendo. Jermaine Cousinard, Jadrian Tracey and N'Faly Dante added 11 points each.

Boogie Ellis scored 17 points to lead the Trojans (8-13, 2-8), who are on their longest skid since dropping nine in a row in 2014-15. Their only lead came on a 3-pointer by Ellis to open the game.

USC's Bronny James finished with six points, a career-high seven assists and four rebounds in the nationally televised game. He made two 3-pointers and had two steals. Oziyah Sellers added 12 points.

Tracey's 3-pointer gave the Ducks a 74-56 lead, their largest of the game.

The Trojans answered with 11 straight points to get within seven on Vincent Iwuchukwu's dunk off James' inbounds pass.

USC missed four shots on its wild next-to-last possession, two 3-pointers by Kobe Johnson, another by Ellis and a dunk by Kijani Wright.

The Trojans trailed 32-31 on a basket by Ellis before the Ducks closed on a 14-8 run, including nine straight points, to lead 46-39 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks completed a season sweep of the Trojans, having won by eight points at home on Dec. 28.

USC: Sellers continues to be a bright spot. He has scored in double figures six times, including four times since January. The Trojans remain without standout freshman Isaiah Collier, who missed his fifth straight game while recovering from right hand surgery.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Visits UCLA on Saturday.

USC: Hosts Oregon State on Saturday.