Ordaz and Bouanga score as Los Angeles FC beats Dallas 2-0

Nathan Ordaz and Denis Bouanga scored in the first half to help Los Angeles FC beat Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night.

LAFC (9-5-5) limited Dallas to one shot on goal, and Hugo Lloris made the stop.

Bouanga picked up an assist when Ordaz scored in the 31st minute. Bouanga made it 2-0 with his 10th goal of the season right before halftime.

It was the second consecutive shutout for LAFC, which beat Colorado 3-0 on Wednesday.

Maarten Paes made seven saves for Dallas (5-10-6), tying his season high.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. LAFC visits Minnesota United, and Dallas visits the San Jose Earthquakes.

