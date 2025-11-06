Contractor rips up Orange County parking lot outside of animal hospital over payment dispute

An animal veterinary hospital in Orange County claims that a contractor who had previously laid the cement for a parking lot at their new facility returned to tear up the work over a payment dispute on Tuesday.

Officials with Orange Friendly Animal Hospital told CBS Los Angeles that one of their contractors returned to their facility in Orange with heavy equipment in the early morning, which they used to begin demolishing the concrete that was poured a few months ago.

"They broke the curbs too," said Joe, a neighbor living at the senior living community next door. "They did a good job, sabotaged pretty good.'

Another neighbor named Roger said that the contractor also knocked holes in the wall, which he says now look like "somebody done shot it with a bazooka."

Hospital employees say that they have receipts proving that they paid for the job in full, and that the contractor claims he wasn't paid for the work that was done.

While the official verdict remains unclear, with requests for a statement from the contractor and the Orange Police Department still pending, neighbors have begun discussing the debacle amongst themselves.

"If they owed the man, they should have paid the man," Roger said.

"Way overboard," said another man named Ian. "If you think you're gonna get paid after that, he's not arbitrarily intelligent."

Police investigators have taken photos of the damage and a report on the incident, as well as had some of the heavy equipment left behind towed away.

For now, veterinary workers must advise new patients that the parking lot is unsafe for use and that they should use the rear of the building to access the facility.