Watch CBS News

Orange County woman allegedly threatens elderly Jewish man while wearing Nazi armband

/ AP

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (March 25 AM Edition) 02:30

Southern California authorities say they are investigating an incident in which a woman wearing a Nazi armband allegedly threatened an elderly Jewish man. 

Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Jaimee Blashaw said Friday that deputies investigated the March 7 incident in which a man in his 80s said he confronted a woman wearing a red armband with a swastika in Laguna Woods. She said the woman made anti-Semitic comments and threatened the man. 

Blashaw says authorities asked the district attorney's office to charge the woman with criminal threats with a hate enhancement. The Anti-Defamation League denounced the incident. 

First published on March 25, 2022 / 5:33 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.