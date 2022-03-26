Orange County woman allegedly threatens elderly Jewish man while wearing Nazi armband

Southern California authorities say they are investigating an incident in which a woman wearing a Nazi armband allegedly threatened an elderly Jewish man.

Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Jaimee Blashaw said Friday that deputies investigated the March 7 incident in which a man in his 80s said he confronted a woman wearing a red armband with a swastika in Laguna Woods. She said the woman made anti-Semitic comments and threatened the man.

Blashaw says authorities asked the district attorney's office to charge the woman with criminal threats with a hate enhancement. The Anti-Defamation League denounced the incident.