This fall, JSerra Catholic High School senior Brielle Cobb had a moment most would consider unforgettable, as she stepped onto the football field as her school's homecoming queen. But less than a year ago, that kind of memory would have been almost unthinkable for her and her family.

In January, the then-16-year-old was involved in a car crash that left her with a severe traumatic brain injury and multiple broken bones. Her condition was critical.

"I honestly don't remember anything [from the accident]," Cobb told CBS LA in almost a whisper.

Cobb's mother, Maria, said she prayed in Brielle's hospital room and was told by doctors that things weren't looking good. That's when she reached out to Candy Hammerus, the founder of Cancer Teamwork Response, who "jumped in" to get the teen specialized care.

"You jump in because the thing is, where we go matters," Hammerus said.

Within two hours, Brielle was moved to UCLA Medical. There, doctors faced a delicate balancing act as she needed to be treated for broken bones, but her injured brain was extremely vulnerable.

"We had to time that so that, in an effort to heal a fracture, for example, we would not put her brain at risk," said UCLA Director of Neurocritical Care Dr. Jose Pineda. "[We did things to] really give her the best chance for her brain to recover and minimize the swelling."

For weeks, Cobb's family watched and waited at her bedside with no guarantee she would survive, let alone recover.

"It was nearly impossible to predict at the time," Pineda said. Dr. Isaac Yang, a UCLA Neurosurgeon, it seemed like a "miracle" to him.

As she recovered at UCLA Medical, friends and classmates held prayer vigils at school. Her older sister, Allie, rarely left her bedside.

Weeks later, Brielle was finally stable enough to transfer to a brain injury rehabilitation center in Chicago. There, she had to relearn how to walk, eat and speak.

As her rehab progressed, one thing was missing: Her voice.

"All I wanted to do when we left UCLA was hear her voice," Maria said. "I didn't hear my daughter's voice for 64 days."

But day by day, Allie encouraged her little sister to say "hi." Eventually, while her parents were at lunch, they received a video from their daughters. For the first time in months, Brielle said hi to her parents.

Earlier this year, Brielle's head had to be shaved. Now, she's home doing Allie's hair. While no longer bedridden in a hospital, the sisters are still inseparable.

"[Allie] means everything," Brielle said. "Like, we understand each other."

Back at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, Brielle gets to be a regular teenage girl again. Short-term memory can still be a challenge, but she was able to catch up on schoolwork and plans to head to college. In the meantime, she's back with her friends, enjoying everyday moments that she missed.

"We used to go out to dinner, hang out at [friends'] houses," she said. "I still do that and it feels the same."

Brielle may never remember much of what happened during those months in the hospital but she isn't spending her days looking back.

"I don't try to dwell on anything," she said.

Her mother says the experience has taught her that every one of these moments has something to be thankful for. And by sharing Brielle's story, she hopes to give other families something to hold on to.

"I know that not everybody gets this miracle," she said. "My purpose of me doing this is that her story could give just one family hope."