Orange County teen badly burned in Utah off-road crash returns to SoCal hospital

It was an emotional homecoming for one of their own, as colleagues of Orange County Fire Authority Captain Mike Mallett lined the John Wayne Airport tarmac, with red lights flashing, as his badly injured 15-year-old daughter was flown back from Utah last night.

Brooklyn Mallet and her friend were off-roading in St. George earlier this month when their Polaris RZR overturned and burst into flames. The two were on a Spring Break trip with their families, riding in a caravan of off-road vehicles, back to their camp.

Mallett managed to wave as she landed at the airport, transferring from a Las Vegas hospital to the UCI burn unit in Orange. She suffers from burns on over 40% of her body.

Brooklyn Mallet Mike Mallet

Bruce Hale, an Orange County Fire Authority engineer, was with the families and fellow firefighters. He and several other firefighters rushed to save the girls using emergency supplies they say they always carry with them.

He said, "Another group went to the hospital and surprised them there, so when the doors opened to the ambulance, the guys were all there waving at her and stuff."

Family friend Elena Pastorino from Yucaipa, who was also burned in the accident, has gone back to school. Mallett, a freshman on the dance and cheer teams at Santiago High in Corona, has had 10 surgeries to repair injuries on her back, arms, and legs. She'll need more skin grafts.

"Mike did mention that she stood up yesterday, which was like, wow, she actually stood on both feet, which we were shocked," Hale said. "Every time we've seen her, she's been lying in a hospital bed, so the fact she was able to stand was amazing."

He said seeing the teen wheeled out on the gurney with a smile on her face and knowing that she's recovering means everything.

"Gets me choked up every time we talk about it. But it's more, it's obviously, was hurt -- now it's joy, it's really happy," Hale said.