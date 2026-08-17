85-year-old man arrested for deadly Orange County hit-and-run crash on Ortega Highway

An 85-year-old man was arrested for a hit-and-run crash in Orange County that killed a 23-year-old man early Monday.

In a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies said that the crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 74, also known as the Ortega Highway, near La Novia Avenue in San Juan Capistrano.

Upon arrival, they found the victim lying in the roadway, according to the release.

The victim, since identified as 23-year-old Los Angeles resident Cesar Amilcar Zuniga Ruiz, was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority personnel, deputies said.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that Cesar was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle," the release said. "The driver did not remain at the scene of the traffic collision."

Deputies were able to identify the driver as Anthony Konstantine Kalomas of San Juan Capistrano. He was arrested on Monday and booked for hit-and-run.

As their investigation into the incident continues, deputies with OCSD's Major Accident Investigation Team asked anyone who may know more to contact them at 949-425-1860.