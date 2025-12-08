Orange County residents raise concerns about offshore drilling plans

Orange County residents packed into a Monday night meeting to learn more about President Trump's plan to reopen California's coast for new oil drilling.

In November, the Trump administration announced that it intended to open up new drilling leases off the California coast for the first time since the mid-1980s. President Trump argued that the new leases will help lower energy costs, improve energy independence and give the economy a big boost.

Resident Margo Finlayson lived through a 1990 oil spill where 415,000 gallons of crude oil were spilled into the ocean, onto the beaches, devastating wildlife and traumatizing nearby communities.

"We thought we finally had stopped the drilling, and there would be no new leases," she said. "Now, to hear that. It's just unbelievable."

Finlayson was among a group of concerned residents who attended a meeting aimed at protecting California beaches from new offshore oil operations.

The event was organized by environmental advocacy groups, who are banding together to stop the plan. Some residents and environmental groups said the plan is an invitation for a potential disaster.

"When you see the maps, it's pretty alarming," organizer Pete Stauffer said. "The entire California coast is proposed for new offshore drilling."

Four years ago, there was an oil spill that reached Huntington Beach and stretched down the Orange County coastline to San Diego. Federal investigators determined that a passing ship's anchor ruptured the pipeline connected to a coastal oil platform, causing the spill.

"We anticipate the federal government will make a decision on this within the next year, so this public comment period right now is so important," Stauffer said. "I urge people to learn about the information and get involved."