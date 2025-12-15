Watch CBS News
Orange County detectives seeking help identifying man's remains found near Santa Ana River Trail

Orange County detectives are seeking help from the public as they work to identify a man whose remains were found near Yorba Regional Park in October. 

The remains were discovered by a hiker who was walking off the Santa Ana River Trail on October 11, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies did not say how long they believed the man's body had been in the area before it was found. 

copy-of-generic-youtube-thumbnail-gradient-2025-12-15t194204-779.png
An artists' sketch of the man's possible likeness. Carl Koppleman/Orange County Sheriff's Department

The man, who is believed to be White, is between 25 and 40 years old and is described as being approximately 5-foot-10 with short brown hair, deputies said. 

"John Doe was wearing an XL/XXL black T-shirt with the word 'fuego' written on the front, tan-colored 'Dickies' pants size 38 x 34, white Nike 'AirForce Ones' and white socks," the release said. 

They said that the man is believed to be of average size and build and that the clothing "was oversized."

Anyone with more information was urged to contact the Orange County Coroner's Office at (714) 647-7400.

