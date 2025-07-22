Watch CBS News
Local News

Orange County officials investigate mass fish die-off in Laguna Niguel Regional Park

By Michele Gile

/ KCAL News

Officials investigate mass fish die-off in Laguna Niguel Regional Park
Officials investigate mass fish die-off in Laguna Niguel Regional Park 02:06

Orange County officials launched an investigation in Laguna Niguel Regional Park after local fishermen found a large number of dead bass floating in the water.

"I saw all the dead fish," fisherman Aidan Woodward said. "There was probably like a 1,000 dead fish at least."

Woodward, who began fishing for bass at the man-made lake as a child, found the fish in the creek on Monday. He and fishermen posted pictures and videos to social media. 

"We are seeing live fish that are swimming around that are pretty much halfway dead, almost floating," fisherman Jakle Bray said. It's such a shame for having such a good fishery here for so many years and just die almost overnight."

Laguna Niguel Lake is in Supervisor Katrina Foley's district. Her staff is investigating everything from water quality to algae in the lake, as well as bubblers that add oxygen, which is crucial for the survival of the fish. 

"When the weather changes drastically, certain types of fish aren't able to take in the oxygen as quickly," Assistant Chief of Staff Alyssa Napuri said. "Bass and blue gill are not able to deal with warmer climates, and that's why the OC parks have been introducing catfish."

Michele Gile

Michele joined KCAL9 in 1990 as the Orange County reporter and she has loved it there ever since! She reports from the field for both KCAL9 and CBS2.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.