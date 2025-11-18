Orange County police warn of new measures thieves are taking to steal cars

Orange County police are sharing new details about the measures being taken by car thieves across Southern California.

Video from an Anaheim Hills home shows the moments when an unidentified person takes a woman's Ford F-150 Shelby Raptor from her driveway. The footage, which was captured by two security cameras on the property, shows another suspect holding what looks to be a wire above his head as he stands near the front door.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the incident is concerning.

"Scary, galling, all the words you can describe when you feel threat," she said.

Police say this crime is just part of what appears to be a growing trend in how thieves can steal cars due to key fobs that constantly send a signal. He says that the suspect holding the wire over his head in the Anaheim Hills footage is likely using an antenna.

"They stand outside your house, collect the signal ... send it to their partner in crime, who's standing next to your car," said Anaheim Police Department Sergeant Matt Sutter. "Unlocks the door with that signal, gets in and starts the car and drives away."

In order to prevent becoming a victim, he says that people should store their key fobs in signal-blocking bags or leave them far away from doors or windows.

Along with that method, Sutter also says that thieves are now breaking into cars by using computer tablets that are meant for locksmiths. He says that they plug the tablet into the car's computer system, which allows them to reprogram the vehicle before they push start it and drive away.

The Anaheim Hills victim believes that her home was cased at least a few days before the theft occurred, so she's urging others to be aware of their surroundings.

"People might be following you, which it seems to be the case, this is how that happened," she said.

APD investigators are asking anyone who believes they are victims of a similar crime to contact them as they continue working to mitigate the issue.