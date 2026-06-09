Orange County mother charged with her toddler's death

The Orange County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged a Placentia mother with her toddler's death.

Prosecutors said officers found Melissa Lynn Beisel, 41, in her running shower with her 2-year-old boy's body. She faces one count of murder and one count of assault on a child. She faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life if convicted on all counts.

Beisel was arrested on June 4, 2026. She's being held without bail.

"A mother is a child's first protector," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. "For a mother to use the very arms that are meant to shield her child from harm to instead physically extinguish the life of a child she created is a depravity which we will never be able to fully comprehend."

Beisel's son died on Sept. 22, 2025. Initially, investigators from the Placentia Police Department believed that the boy drowned while Beisel left him unattended to grab some soap for a bath. Officers said she stabbed herself and sat in the shower for six hours until her husband called police.

Prosecutors described her wounds as "superficial stab wounds to her neck and arms."

The Orange County DA's Office said further investigation ruled out drowning and ruled the death a homicide.

"We are all heartbroken over the death of little Aidan and I am incredibly proud of the compassion and the care that first responders, the Placentia Police Department, medical professionals, and my prosecutors, investigators, and support staff have given this investigation and prosecution as we pursue justice to the fullest extent for Aidan and all who loved him," Spitzer said.