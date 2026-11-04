Off-duty Orange County firefighter jumps into action after electric car crashes into nail salon

An off-duty Orange County firefighter jumped into action on Wednesday morning when an electric vehicle crashed into a nail salon and burst into flames.

It happened at around 11:40 a.m. at a strip mall in the 24000 block of Alicia Parkway in Mission Viejo, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

"This morning, an electric vehicle crashed into a nail salon and immediately caught fire," OCFA officials said in a post on X. "Off-duty OCFA Captain Chris Chang sprang into action, running into the burning salon to make sure everyone was out."

At the same time, other OCFA members who were transporting a patient from a different call rerouted to the strip mall after learning of the fire. They teamed up with Chang to deploy multiple hoselines and extinguish the flames before they spread to the rest of the building, department officials said.

Firefighters did not immediately note any injuries connected to the crash. It's unclear what caused the car to crash into the salon.