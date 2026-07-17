Orange County man pleads guilty to federal robbery charges

A 24-year-old man faces federal prison time after he admitted to robbing three Subway restaurants in Orange County earlier this year.

Santa Ana resident Freddie Alexander Lopez pleaded guilty to one federal count of interference with commerce by robbery. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.

The FBI said Lopez's robbery spree started in Santa Ana on Jan. 27 when he held a Subway employee at knifepoint and demanded money from the cash register.

Three days later, Lopez tried to rob a Subway in Fountain Valley before heading to a Yum Yum Donuts store in Santa Ana. Similarly, Lopez demanded money from the cash register while holding the Yum Yum Donuts employee at knifepoint.

On Feb. 1, Lopez tried to rob another Subway in Anaheim with a replica firearm.

The Santa Ana Police Department arrested him during a traffic stop five days later. The FBI said officers found what appeared to be the same handgun, knife, mask and glasses used during the string of robberies.

Lopez was released during local pre-trial proceedings before being arrested on federal charges on April 30. He's been in federal custody since.