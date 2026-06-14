Orange County man arrested for homicide after using car to run over victim

An Orange County man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly used a car to intentionally run over a person on Saturday night.

In a news release shared on social media, Orange Police Department officers said they were called to the 600 block of South Fashion Park in Orange regarding a fight.

Before officers arrived, however, the suspect had gotten into a car and fled from the area. He returned moments later, where he "maneuvered his vehicle onto a courtyard area in front of an apartment complex, and accelerated toward the adult male victim," the release said.

Abrahan Perez. Orange Police Department / Facebook

The victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was struck by the car and suffered critical injuries. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

The suspect, 28-year-old Orange man Abrahan Perez, was taken into custody and booked at the Orange County Jail on homicide charges, according to the release.

No further information was provided as the investigation continued Sunday afternoon.