Orange County Health says odors may occur as GKN Aerospace chemical tank cleanup continues

Cleanup activities at the Garden Grove GKN Aerospace facilities will continue this week, with Orange County health officials warning there may be "temporary, intermittent odors" during the process.

The threat of a chemical leak or explosion from a single compromised tank, which forced the evacuation of thousands for several days last month, was resolved when a crack in the tank triggered a pressure release.

The tank contains methyl methacrylate (MMA), a flammable substance that generates heat spontaneously. Under the oversight of the OC Health Care Agency, South Coast AQMD, and GKN Aerospace, MMA from the tank is scheduled to be pumped out and removed between Thursday and Friday.

Officials say the material will be transferred from the storage tanks and into sealed trucks for transport and disposal.

"Temporary, intermittent odors may occur during this activity. MMA has a distinctive fruity or plastic-like odor," the OC Health Care Agency wrote in a news release, noting that people may notice a scent even when concentrations are well below levels associated with health concerns.

Air monitoring continues at the facility and in the surrounding neighborhood, OC Health said.

"The first few days of cleanup included portions of the neutralized MMA being removed, wastewater sampling and testing for proper disposal as well as ongoing air monitoring and tank temperature readings to ensure stability and safety," OC Health Care Agency wrote in a news release.